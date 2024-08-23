Several dead fishes found at Kanniyakumari Beach, know why?

CHENNAI: A large number of dead fish floated in the sea of the Triveni Sangamam chain of confluence with the three seas at Kanyakumari.

It is reported that the "Malvan" type of fish were found dead in large numbers.

Since Tuesday morning, the sea at Kanniyakumari has been seen as rough on one side and receding on the other.

It is reported that the sea water was very cold, due to which many fish must have died, reports added.

The fishermen who went to the sea to fish said that many fish died in the deep sea when they came back to the shore.

These fish that floated dead in the middle of the sea came to the shore and laid aside.

There was a lot of commotion in the local area after the fish suddenly is washed up on the Kanniyakumari beach.