Several AIADMK workers injured in stampede-like situation outside venue in Vanagaram
As workers pushed through the entrance, a heavy rush ensued, causing many to lose their balance and fall on one another
CHENNAI: Several AIADMK party workers were injured in a stampede-like situation on Wednesday when they attempted to enter the marriage hall in Vanagaram, where the party’s General Council meeting was being held.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had just arrived at the venue, and hundreds of party workers followed his vehicle, attempting to enter the premises along with him. Security personnel from a private agency, along with the police, tried to control the crowd and restrict entry, but the gathering surged forward.
As workers pushed through the entrance, a heavy rush ensued, causing many to lose their balance and fall on one another. Several sustained injuries and were seen bleeding as a result of the crowd pressure.
Party workers at the spot said the incident occurred due to inadequate planning and poor crowd management at the venue.