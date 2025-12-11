Begin typing your search...

    Several AIADMK workers injured in stampede-like situation outside venue in Vanagaram

    As workers pushed through the entrance, a heavy rush ensued, causing many to lose their balance and fall on one another

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Dec 2025 8:00 AM IST
    AIADMK workers injured in stampede-like situation (Photo/ Hemanathan Muthusamy)

    CHENNAI: Several AIADMK party workers were injured in a stampede-like situation on Wednesday when they attempted to enter the marriage hall in Vanagaram, where the party’s General Council meeting was being held.

    AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had just arrived at the venue, and hundreds of party workers followed his vehicle, attempting to enter the premises along with him. Security personnel from a private agency, along with the police, tried to control the crowd and restrict entry, but the gathering surged forward.

    As workers pushed through the entrance, a heavy rush ensued, causing many to lose their balance and fall on one another. Several sustained injuries and were seen bleeding as a result of the crowd pressure.

    Party workers at the spot said the incident occurred due to inadequate planning and poor crowd management at the venue.

