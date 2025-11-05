Seven held in Ramnad for damaging public property

CHENNAI: A group clash at Ilamanur village near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district over putting up flex boards triggered tension at Chathirakudi in the neighbouring Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the clash erupted between two groups of people at Ilamanur, and it resulted in an exchange of blows, leaving seven persons, including two police personnel, injured. Later, the police pacified the crowd, and the situation was brought under control, sources said.

However, in support of a group of people who belong to Ilamanur, protesters from Chathirakudi staged a road blockade on the National Highway on Tuesday.

During the protest, unidentified individuals caused property damage, breaking the windshields and windows of two government buses and three cars that were passing along the highway.

Three cases have been registered by Chathirakudi police regarding the property damage, and seven suspects have been arrested. Three special teams were formed to arrest the remaining accused.

All necessary steps have been taken to prevent any further untoward incidents in Ramanathapuram district, and stringent action would be taken against those who spread rumours or any message on social media, which could disrupt the public peace, sources said.