Seven held for robbery in Sivaganga

MADURAI: Seven persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with a robbery which occurred on November 19 at Puduvalavu village within Madagupatti police limits in Sivagangai district.

The gang of seven gained entry into the house in the early morning, tied up the inmates and decamped with four and a half sovereigns of gold, a smart phone and cash of Rs 2,000.

A special team led by DSP Amala Adwin picked up Saranraj on suspicion. He revealed the identity of the accomplices, who are habitual offenders and have ten cases of house break-ins against them.

The police recovered stolen properties, including 28.6 grams of gold, 500 grams of silver, and 300 kilograms of brass instruments.