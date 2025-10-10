Tirunelveli college shut temporarily after 7 students show rat fever signs

CHENNAI: A few students of a private engineering college in Thidiyur, Tirunelveli, were hospitalised after developing health issues, with medical tests later revealing symptoms of rat fever (leptospirosis).

The affected students are currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Following the incident, health department officials conducted an inspection at the college hostel premises and found that the illness may have been caused by the use of contaminated water, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Food safety officials also inspected the hostel mess and identified several hygiene violations. As a result, the authorities have issued a notice instructing the college to remain closed until proper sanitary conditions are ensured.

Additionally, the licences of two canteens operating within the college premises have been temporarily suspended.