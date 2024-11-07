SETC to run special buses for Sabarimala pilgrims from November 15 to January 16, 2025

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) on Thursday announced special bus services for pilgrims to the Ayyappan temple at Sabarimala in Kerala, from November 15 to January 16.

In a statement, SETC managing director R Mohan said that SETC will operate special buses --- ultra deluxe and AC seater-cum-sleeper ones --- from Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Cuddalore, and Puducherry to Pamba in Kerala.As the Sabarimala shrine will remain closed from December 27 to 30 for pilgrims, special bus services would not be operated from December 26 to 29.

Tickets for the special buses can be booked up to 60 days in advance on the SETC website (www.tnstc.in) and the official app.

For more information, pilgrims can contact SETC helplines at 9445014452, 9445014424, and 9445014463.