Sessions court dismisses Senthilbalaji's petition

CHENNAI: Sessions court in Chennai dismissed a petition filed by jailed minister Senthilbalaji, seeking the investigation documents and charge sheet filed against him by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sessions Court principal judge S Alli observed that the petition was not pressed by the petitioner, the petition was dismissed. The ED arrested Senthilbalaji on June 14 in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cash for jobs case.

Subsequently, on the same day, the sessions court issued judicial custody for Senthilbalaji, later he was sent to Puzhal central prison.

On August 7, the ED subjugated Senthilbalaji into custody and questioned him for 5 days. After the completion of the custody, the ED produced Senthilabaji before the Sessions court on August 12. On that day the ED submitted a charge sheet and over 3000 pages of documents about the investigation, in a sealed cover.

Subsequently, Senthilbalaji filed a petition in the sessions court seeking the copy of charge sheets and documents filed by the ED against him. However, as he did not press the petition further, it was dismissed.