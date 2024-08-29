Serial killer 'Auto' Shankar's brother released prematurely: State tells Madras HC

CHENNAI: Life convict 'Auto' Mohan, brother of 'Auto' Shankar – an infamous serial killer who was hanged to death, was released prematurely on account of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's 115th birth anniversary. The release, with riders, was disclosed by the State government in Madras High Court recently when a petition moved by Mohan's wife in July was taken up.

The prison authority submitted before the division bench, consisting of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan, that the application for the premature release of the petitioner's husband was considered on July 11 and an order was passed granting the same.

The bench was hearing the petition moved by the wife of Mohan seeking to direct the Tiruchy Central Prison to consider the premature release plea of her husband.

According to the release order, a probation officer has to be assigned to monitor the activities of Mohan for the next three years or until the completion of the original conviction period.

Mohan is also prohibited from consuming any intoxicating substance and from leading a dissolute life. The movement of the released convict is also restricted, said the prison authority.

After the submission, the bench disposed of the petition.

In 1995, 'Auto' Shankar alias Gowri Shankar and his other associates were hanged to death in Salem prison for committing various crimes including serial killing.

His brother 'Auto' Mohan was apprehended later and was given a triple life sentence.

As he has been confined in the Tiruchy central prison for more than 32 years, Mohan's wife moved an application for premature release, which was accepted by the prison authority, on account of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's 115th birth anniversary.