Serial burglary: Miscreants escape with 57 sovereigns of jewels in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: In a serial burglary incident, miscreants decamped with 57 sovereigns of jewels from four houses from the No 1 Tollgate area in Tiruchy on Tuesday.

According to sources, Sridhar (55) from Balaji Nagar in No 1 Tollgate, an employee in Tiruchy City Corporation locked his house and went to the office on Tuesday while his wife Muthuselvi (50) who went to her relative’s house returned and found the door open.

When she went inside the house, she was shocked to find 22 sovereign jewels missing. On information, the Kollidam police registered a case and conducted an investigation.

Similarly, Selvakumar (58) residing at Rayar Thoppu in No 1 tollgate returned home from Kumbakonam, he found the front door of his house was broken and he found 35 sovereign jewels gone missing.

Similarly, the houses of Karthigai Vel (36) and Anand (40) were also broken but attempts to burgle were futile. Police registered separate cases and are investigating.