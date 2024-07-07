SEP panel recommends dedicated research wing for Tamil language

CHENNAI: The State Education Policy (SEP), a draft of which was recently submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin, has recommended the establishment of a research wing dedicated to the Tamil language.

The much-anticipated report which has several suggestions for improving school and higher education, as a counter to the National Education Policy (NEP) was submitted by a panel of 14 experts led by retired judge D Murugesan.

It reccommended the state to set up a research wing which could work on several aspects of Tamil language research and learning from pedagogic practices to innovative material for teaching, learning, and assessment.

Additionally, “Tamil university needs to be upgraded to the international standards and colleges run by Tamil Sangam should be adequately funded for the development of Tamil studies," the report said.

Further, the report suggested that Tamil should be the primary medium of instruction from primary school to university-level.