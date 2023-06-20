Senthilbalaji's wife files a caveat petition at SC

CHENNAI: Arrested minister Senthilbalaji's wife Mekala has filed a caveat petition at the Supreme Court seeking to hear her before taking a decision.



The petition comes ahead of the hearing of ED's plea in the apex court tomorrow.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a plea against the Madras High Court decision allowing Senthilbalaji to get admitted to a private hospital after getting discharged from a government hospital.

