Senthilbalaji's custody has been extended till August 8
CHENNAI: Sessions court in Chennai has yet again extended the judicial custody for Senthilbalaji , who was arrested in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, till August 8,2023.
Senthilbalaji appeared through VC today as his judicial custody expires. After questioning Senthilbalaji, the principal Judge S Alli extended his judicial custody for another 2 weeks till August 8.
