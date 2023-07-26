Begin typing your search...

Senthilbalaji's custody has been extended till August 8

Senthilbalaji appeared through VC today as his judicial custody expires.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 July 2023 10:17 AM GMT
CHENNAI: Sessions court in Chennai has yet again extended the judicial custody for Senthilbalaji , who was arrested in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case, till August 8,2023.

Senthilbalaji appeared through VC today as his judicial custody expires. After questioning Senthilbalaji, the principal Judge S Alli extended his judicial custody for another 2 weeks till August 8.

Tamil NaduSessions CourtSenthilbalajiPrevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) casequestioning
