Senthilbalaji will be back in prison soon, predicts Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hit out at DMK’s Karur strongman V Senthilbalaji at his home turf, calling him an expert in telling lies.

EPS appealed to the people to teach him a fitting lesson, claiming that corruption cases to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore have been under investigation against the DMK’s former minister, predicting that he will soon be sent back to prison. Addressing the cadre at Velusamy Puram in Karur, Edappadi Palaniswami screened the video of Stalin speaking against Senthilbalaji when he was the LoP and praising him when he joined the DMK later.

EPS stated that Senthilbalaji can be awarded a doctorate in deceiving people with false promises. “He gave anklets during the 2021 elections to women and sought their votes, and they supported him.

Once the election was over, the women discovered that the anklets were fake.

Apart from this, he promised employment to one person in every family, three cents of land to SC/ST individuals, and a house from his own funds.

But he never fulfilled all these promises”, he said. Stating that the ED had raided the premises of Balaji in connection with a corruption case worth Rs 1,000 crore, EPS said the Centre had collected documentary evidence to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore against the ex-minister.