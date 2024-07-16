Senthilbalaji produced before court to receive bank documents and challans

CHENNAI: Former minister V Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case, was produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai to receive bank documents and challans, which he sought for.

The original bank challans or counter foils of City Union Bank, Karur was served to Senthilbalaji before the principal sessions judge S Alli.

After recording the appearance of Senthilbalaji the judge extended the judicial custody until July 18.

Senthilbalaji filed a petition seeking to serve him the original counterfoils of City Union Bank, Karur related to the PMLA case, as he raised serious doubts over the genuinity of the documents served earlier by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Followed by that Senthilbalaji filed a fresh petition seeking forensic assistance to test the genuinity of the bank documents served to him by the ED.

After perusing the petition the judge directed the ED to file a counter to the fresh petition.

Senthilbalaji also filed another petition seeking to allow him to advance further arguments in his discharge petition related to the PMLA case.

After the request the judge posted the matter to July 18, without issuing any orders as the discharge petition was listed on Tuesday for orders.