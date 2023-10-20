Begin typing your search...
Senthilbalaji not granted bail as he remains a Minister: Annamalai
COIMBATORE: BJP State president K Annamalai told reporters in Tirupur that Minister V Senthilbalaji was not granted bail as he continues to remain a Minister.
“If Chief Minister MK Stalin removes him from the Cabinet, then he will get bail immediately,” he said continuing his third leg of the padayatra, ‘En Mann En Makkal’ in Tirupur on Thursday.
