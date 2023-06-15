Senthilbalaji being shifted to a private hospital as per MHC order

CHENNAI: V Senthilbalaji is being shifted to Kauvery Hospital for further treatment after Madras High Court's order.

Earlier today, the bench comprising Justice J Nisha Banu and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed that Senthil Balaji be shifted to Kauvery hospital, Chennai, for undergoing emergency treatment. A panel of doctors constituted by the ED, can also visit and examine Senthil Balaji and the medical records and the treatment which is being given to him in the private hospital said the bench and posted the petition to June 22, 2023 for final disposal, ruled the bench.

He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case against 47-year-old Balaji, who is the first member of the M K Stalin Cabinet to be arrested by the law enforcement agency, and his aides relates to his tenure as the state transport minister in the AIADMK government during 2011-15.

After his formal arrest, Balaji complained of chest pain and was admitted to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar. He underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised to bypass surgery at the "earliest". He has been remanded in judicial custody till June 28.