Madras HC allows Senthilbalaji to be shifted to Kauvery hospital

The petition filed by his wife Mekala was heard by a bench at the Madras High Court today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Jun 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Senthilbalaji; Madras High Court (File)

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed V Senthilbalaji to be shifted to Kauvery hospital for further treatment.

The bench further said that he can be supervised by ED-appointed doctors.

The petition filed by his wife Mekala was heard by a bench at the Madras High Court today.

The former minister was admitted to Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate after he was arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

