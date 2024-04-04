Senthamil Selvan appointed as the new CPRO of Southern Railway

CHENNAI: M Senthamil Selvan took over as the new Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway on Thursday.

B Guganesan, the earlier CPRO has been transferred as the deputy general manager (General), Southern Railway. Senthamil Selvan was previously the deputy general manager (Co-ordination) and Secretary to general manager, Southern Railway, before his posting as the Chief Public Relations Officer.

Senthamil Selvan graduated in electrical engineering from the Institute of Engineers, Kolkata and did his master's degree in engineering from College of Engineering, Guindy, Anna University.

He joined Indian Railways through the UPSC and is a commissioned Officer of the territorial army as a lieutenant.

Belonging to the 2007 UPSC batch of IRSEE (Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers) Senthamil has held various posts in Southern Railway, including as the Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of Arakkonam and Royapuram Electrical Locomotive Sheds during various time periods.

He has also undergone training in high speed rail in Japan, organised by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).