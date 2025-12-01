Sengottaiyan to lead TVK bid to bring in more rebels from AIADMK

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan, who recently joined the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has begun reaching out to disgruntled functionaries from the party in an effort to draw them into the party led by actor-politician Vijay, according to party insiders.

His decision to formally join TVK, in the presence of Vijay, took many by surprise as party insiders said they believed Sengottaiyan would align with TTV Dhinakaran and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Now they are saying that he is executing an assignment to gain more disgruntled leaders from AIADMK to the fledgling party led by Vijay.

Following his induction, Sengottaiyan was appointed chief coordinator of TVK’s high-level administrative committee and organising secretary for the Kongu belt districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Nilgiris and Tiruppur.

According to party insiders, Sengottaiyan is keen on inducting known AIADMK faces before the party's General Council meets on December 5. He is also said to be focusing on individuals wielding considerable caste influence in their respective regions, a move seen as strategic for TVK’s grassroots consolidation.

When contacted, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan downplayed the significance of Sengottaiyan’s outreach. Speaking to DT Next, he said loyalty and accountability were central to the party’s functioning. “Those who failed in their responsibilities have been sidelined. If Sengottaiyan is trying to bring AIADMK workers to TVK, most of them will be leaders nearing retirement. No youngster will leave AIADMK because they know they have a bright future here. Our party does not follow dynastic politics,” he said.

With the AIADMK General Council meeting approaching, political observers are watching closely to see whether Sengottaiyan’s efforts will result in notable defections to TVK.