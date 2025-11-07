Sengottaiyan slams EPS for expelling his supporters

COIMBATORE: Former minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday slammed AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami for expelling 14 of his supporters, including former MP V Sathyabama, from the party.

“Removing them will weaken the party and EPS himself,” he said.

The nine time legislator also questioned why no demand was raised for a CBI inquiry in the Kodanad heist cum murder case. “EPS called me the B team of DMK. But by not demanding a CBI inquiry, it is understood as who remains a B team,” he said.

Sengottaiyan also said EPS became a Chief Minister through backdoors. “Jayalalithaa made only OPS as CM thrice and not EPS. He couldn’t have become a CM if seniors like him didn’t support. It was then VK Sasikala, who made EPS as a Chief Minister, but he speaks ill of her,” he said.

Recalling the anti-BJP remarks by EPS that there will be no alliance with the saffron party, which made AIADMK come to power, Sengottaiyan said he was invited by the BJP for talks and insisted on reuniting the different factions. “I too pressed the same point. They did not want to create divisions in the party,” he said.

Refuting claims that he didn’t work for the welfare of people in the constituency, Sengottaiyan said he made the constituency prosperous. He also attacked EPS over dynasty politics.