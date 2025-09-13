Sengottaiyan says more time left for next phase of action, silent on 10-day deadline set for EPS

COIMBATORE: A week after giving an ultimatum of ten days for AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to initiate the process of taking back the estranged factions, the disgruntled ex-minister KA Sengottaiyan on Friday remarked that ‘there is more time left for the next phase of action.’

When the media asked about his nearing deadline, Sengottaiyan just made an evasive reply that there was still more time left for further action.

Last Friday (September 5), Sengottaiyan claimed that if his call for a reunion is ignored, then those with a similar mindset would come together and accomplish the task.

He also threatened to boycott the EPS campaign if steps weren’t taken for reunion. His voice of discontent was met with stiff action by the party high command, and he was stripped of his posts.

The second rung leaders of the party also maintained stoic silence, leaving him without much support. Meanwhile, Sengottaiyan, who was non-committal over his next move, also said, “As everyone thinks, let us also think good and do good.”