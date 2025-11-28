Sengottaiyan now TVK’s liability, says Kovai Sathyan

CHENNAI: KA Sengottaiyan’s personal interests have become larger than AIADMK’s interests, and he has clearly disowned the party and the symbol which gave him recognition, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said on Thursday, shortly after the expelled leader joined Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the presence of party chief actor Vijay.

“Men may come, and men may go, but the party stays on forever. Sengottaiyan is one of the representatives out of 234 constituencies. His representation stems from two leaves symbol and AIADMK. His personal interests have become larger than the party’s interests. His personal welfare has become larger than the party’s welfare, so he chose to move forward with another party, which clearly indicates that he has disowned the party and the symbol which gave him recognition,” the AIADMK spokesperson said in a selfmade video.

He said that before the party had shouldered the responsibility of giving him recognition, but now the responsibility lies with TVK, and he wishes them luck for that.

“No individual is bigger than the party, its symbol or the ideology. It doesn’t cost us much. Now the larger liability of carrying him on the shoulder has moved to TVK, good luck for TVK,” he said in the video.