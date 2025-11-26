Begin typing your search...

    The meeting caps days of rumours that predicted such a move by the veteran Gounder leader from the western belt.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Nov 2025 5:22 PM IST
    Sengottaiyan meets Vijay after resignation, triggering major buzz in TN politics
    Sengottaiyan meets Vijay 

    CHENNAI: Expelled senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, who resigned his MLA post earlier on Wednesday, met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay in person.

    The meeting caps days of rumours that predicted such a move by the veteran Gounder leader from the western belt. Earlier, Vijay held discussions with party leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna. Sengottaiyan’s unexpected arrival at the venue has triggered another round of speculation about the post in which he could be accommodated.

    Sengottaiyan is a key political strategist known for crafting election campaign plans for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

    KA SengottaiyanTamilaga Vettri KazhagamTVK Vijay
    Online Desk

