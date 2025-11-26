Sengottaiyan meets Vijay after resignation, triggering major buzz in TN politics

CHENNAI: Expelled senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, who resigned his MLA post earlier on Wednesday, met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay in person.

The meeting caps days of rumours that predicted such a move by the veteran Gounder leader from the western belt. Earlier, Vijay held discussions with party leaders, including Aadhav Arjuna. Sengottaiyan’s unexpected arrival at the venue has triggered another round of speculation about the post in which he could be accommodated.

Sengottaiyan is a key political strategist known for crafting election campaign plans for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.