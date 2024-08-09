Begin typing your search...

Sengottai govt school students faint after bottle with chemical breaks in classroom

Three female students who fainted were rushed to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.

9 Aug 2024
Visuals from the spot

CHENNAI: Over ten Class 12 students of the Government High School in Sengottai in Tenkasi district fainted after a bottle containing a chemical substance broke in their classroom, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The Sengottai police department has initiated an investigation.

