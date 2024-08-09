Begin typing your search...
Sengottai govt school students faint after bottle with chemical breaks in classroom
Three female students who fainted were rushed to the Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment.
CHENNAI: Over ten Class 12 students of the Government High School in Sengottai in Tenkasi district fainted after a bottle containing a chemical substance broke in their classroom, as reported by Thanthi TV.
The Sengottai police department has initiated an investigation.
