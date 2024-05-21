Sellur Raju admires Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, gets trolled online

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister Sellur K Raju, who is known for his witty and candid comments, surprised many by sharing the video of Rahul Gandhi with a single line message to divulge his “admiration” for the Congress leader.

“The young leader whom I admired!!!” Raju posted in his X handle on Tuesday afternoon along with the 1.26 minute in which Rahul Gandhi was seen having food in a hotel and having a candid chat with youngsters and posing for pictures and selfies with them.

It attracted a lot of traction immediately after he posted the message. While a section of netizens ridiculed the former minister for the post and dug out the old videos of his thermocol experiment in Vaigai dam to prevent the water from evaporating, another section appreciated him for seeing good qualities among the leaders in other parties. Some of them posted politically loaded comments, hinting that the AIADMK is trying to move close to the Congress.