Sekarbabu lays foundation stone for school projects in Ambattur zone

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and the CMDA chairman PK Sekarbabu laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several development projects under the Greater Chennai Corporation.

He also distributed books, water bottles, and other materials to the school students in the Ambattur zone (Zone 7).

A new laboratory building is coming up at the Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Korattur for Rs 2.10 crore. Additional classrooms have been constructed at the Chennai Corporation Primary School in Ward 80 at Rs 1.85 crores, and another building at the Chennai Corporation High School in Athipattu has also been constructed for Rs 97 lakh. The total cost of the completed projects is Rs 11.52 crore, and the total cost of the new projects is Rs 8.31 crore.

Among other projects, a three-classroom additional school building worth Rs 52 lakh is coming up in Ward 82 through the MLA constituency development fund. Additional classrooms are coming up in Wards 81, 85, 86, 87 and ward 93.

These projects are being constructed at a total cost of Rs 9.42 crores, which includes 34 classrooms, four laboratory rooms, and one auditorium.

Among other projects are lighting towers worth Rs 15.72 lakh in three locations, a playground worth Rs 15 lakh, a gym worth Rs 25 lakh, a children's centre worth Rs 25 lakh and the renovation of a temple pond worth Rs 88.13 lakh.

The construction of compound walls at Oragadam burial ground and Chithalapakkam burial ground is also being done for Rs 49.50 lakh and Rs 38 lakh, respectively.

Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project, modern cremation grounds at Kannagi Nagar burial ground are constructed for Rs 1.67 crore and another Pandarangapuram burial ground