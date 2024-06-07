Seize all the vehicles violating prohibition of sticker usage and sun control film on vehicles, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to seize all the vehicles violating traffic rules, misusing number plates by displaying stickers and using sun control films against the Supreme Court order.



The first division bench comprising acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the petition moved by S Devadoss Gandhi Wilson seeking to implement the notice issued by the Chennai city police banning display of stickers in private vehicles or misusing of the number plates and take actions as per the Supreme Court order restraining the usage of sun control films or any other form of stickers on any part of the vehicles.

The bench directed the State to immediately seize the vehicles including political party vehicles, which are violating the norms of the traffic rules.

The bench also allowed the police to intercept the vehicle to check any violation being committed regarding the prohibition of stickers and sun control films.

The bench observed that an appropriate order with detailed instructions will be issued on June 20 and directed the State to ensure the presence of the competent authorities on that day.

The petitioner submitted that the city police issued notice banning displaying stickers on private vehicles, however, the notice only emphasized the prohibition of stickers like police, advocate and doctor and no mention about the displaying stickers of government designation. Some of the private cars have lighted photographs of political personalities including party flags, said the petitioner. Further the notice does not whisper about the prohibition being selectively only for Chennai limits or for the entire State.

Some of the government owned public buses displaying long stretches of advertisement on either sides of the vehicles with attractive pictures, which is a clear violation of safe driving, said the petitioner.

Similarly, various private cars using sun control films on the front and rear windshield, which is the most abused for violation of road rules, the petitioner submitted.

Many times, wanted criminals roam around the State with full fledged sun control films on their car, the petitioner said.

Using sun control films on the glass panes of the vehicle have been abused by anti-social elements as a cover for kidnapping, molestation or other grave offenses against women, submitted the petitioner.

Hence, the petitioner sought the direction of the Court to implement the prohibition of displaying stickers and sun control films on any part of the vehicle.