Seeraga samba variety released by TNAU finds more takers

THANJAVUR: The demand for VGD1 paddy variety (seeraga samba variety, released by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is on an uptick following a steady rise in its prices.

This high-yielding medium-duration crop, which witnessed a lull in its demand over the years, is of late finding more takers among the farmers in Tamil Nadu and as well as in some north Indian states, following a sharp increase in the price of seeraga samba rice.

“The demand for our crop has gone high not only in Tamil Nadu, but in some north Indian states too. Farmers are switching to VGD1, and inquiries for the paddy seed have surged over the last six months,” said M Madhan Mohan, professor and head, Agricultural Research Station, Vaigai Dam, Theni district.

Suitable for dishes like biriyani, the VGD1, developed from a cross between ‘ADT 43’ and traditional seeraga samba, is recommended for cultivation in districts like Dindigul, Theni and Coimbatore.

The variety, released by TNAU in 2019, enjoyed good demand among farmers initially, before losing its sheen.

“Even though the soil and water are the natural deciding factors in giving aroma to the rice, our scientists are working towards improving this variant of seeraga samba by enhancing its fragrance. It will ensure more farmers switch over to this paddy crop,” said K Subramaniyan, director of Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute in Kumbakonam.

The dwarf VGD1 came as an alternative to its tall variant, which may get spoiled easily in rain and winds.

“Being a short crop with high resistance capacity, it could withstand the vagaries of nature, including rain and winds. While normal seeraga samba is a six-month crop, the VGD1 is a three-month crop and can give a yield of up to three tonnes per acre as against two tonnes by traditional varieties,” he added.

TASTY BUT PRICEY

· VGD1 paddy was released by TNAU in 2019

· It is a cross between ADT 4443 and traditional seeraga samba

· Suitable for cultivation in Dindigul, Theni and Coimbatore

· VGD1 is a high-yielding dwarf variant of seeraga samba

· Price of seeraga samba rice has increased to over Rs 200

· Lifting the ban on rice exports is attributed to the price rise

· Thuraiyur in Tiruchi is famous for the cultivation of aromatic seeraga samba rice