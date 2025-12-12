Seeman's speech at RSS Vigil event triggers political debate

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman's participation as chief guest at an RSS Vigil event marking Subramania Bharati's birth anniversary on Thursday has ignited a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu, drawing sharp criticism online even as he defended his presence.

Seeman's participation in an event organised by RSS Vigil on December 11 has sparked intense debate across Tamil Nadu's political landscape. The programme, held to mark the birth anniversary of nationalist poet Subramania Bharathi, carried the theme 'Bharathi Kanda Vande Matharam'. Seeman was invited as the chief guest, and he delivered a speech praising Bharathiyar's revolutionary ideals.

However, his appearance at an RSS-affiliated platform drew sharp criticism from political opponents, activists, and social media commentators. Many questioned how a leader known for his Tamil nationalist stance and opposition to Hindutva politics could share a stage with RSS-linked organisations.

During his address, Seeman made several politically charged remarks, stating that CN Annadurai was not the first visionary to name the state 'Tamil Nadu'. Mahakavi Bharthiyar is the real first one. He also declared, "I will break the Dravidian fort by using Brahmins as a tool." He accused the Dravidian movement of attempting to erase Tamil heritage.

Seeman also defended his decision to attend the event, insisting that his presence was solely to honour Bharathiyar. "I am a great follower of Bharathiyar. If I am invited to speak about Bharathi, I will even speak in Pakistan," he said

Despite his clarification, criticism continued to pour in online, with many arguing that political symbolism matters as much as ideology. Political observers believe the incident could influence Tamil Nadu's ongoing political speech as the state moves closer to the election season.