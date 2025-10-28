Seeman steps up minority outreach to counter false narratives against NTK

CHENNAI: In an attempt to counter what he calls ‘false narratives’ targeting Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), party chief coordinator Seeman has intensified his outreach among minority communities across Tamil Nadu, particularly among Muslims and Christians.

The meetings, coordinated by ‘Tada’ J Abdul Rahim, State president of the Indian National League (INL), are being organised across districts by local community groups representing Muslims and Christians. The initiative aims to bridge mistrust and clarify controversies that arose following Seeman's earlier remarks urging Tamils to "return" to their traditional faiths, which some interpreted as a call for conversion.

Speaking to DT Next, S Fathima Farhana, State Coordinator of NTK's youth wing, said the events were being voluntarily organised by community leaders seeking clarity on Seeman's stand. "Seeman never asked Muslims or Christians to convert to Hinduism. In fact, he has consistently stated that Hinduism is not the religion of Tamils. What he said was that Tamils should reconnect with their native faiths, Saivism and Vaishnavism," she explained.

"However, certain vested interests distorted his statement to mislead people. To dispel these misunderstandings, Seeman has been personally engaging with Christian and Muslim groups, patiently answering their questions and clarifying his position, " Farhana added.

She further noted that NTK was also addressing widespread claims branding it as the "B-Team of the BJP." "Through these meetings, we are effectively clearing such baseless allegations and strengthening mutual understanding, " she said.

Rejecting any electoral motive behind the outreach, she said, "Community organisations themselves have been voluntarily inviting Seeman to these interactions, with Rahim coordinating them. This initiative is not about securing votes; it is about ideological integrity and moral clarity. Comparing NTK with newly-formed political outfits is a grave mistake. Believing that Christians would vote for someone merely because his name is Joseph Vijay is sheer foolishness."