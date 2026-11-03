`Seeman stands with hands and plate out for Dravidian briyani’ says VCK Minister Vanni Arasu

“Seeman stands with hands and plate out for Dravidian briyani” said the Minister accusing him for abandoning his own ideology for contesting in an Ambasamudram assembly by-election.

Seeman had recently said he was open to support from the DMK and AIADMK if they chose to back him, adding that a hungry person would not refuse a biryani offered to him.

Referring to Seeman earlier talk about courage that never falls and honour that never bows, Vanniarasu said that today he surrendered to Dravidian politics. “He is an opportunist who survives by bowing before Dravidian ideology,” said the Minister while speaking to reporters.

Vanni Arasu has participated in a function to distribute free house-site patta to 112 Scheduled Caste beneficiaries belonging to Theerthakadu area in Madurai.