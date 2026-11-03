`Seeman stands with hands and plate out for Dravidian briyani’ says VCK Minister Vanni Arasu

MADURAI: VCK Minister Vanni Arasu on Monday launched a sharp attack on Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman, accusing him of abandoning his Tamil nationalist ideology for the sake of an MLA post and describing his recent political position as opportunistic.
“Seeman stands with hands and plate out for Dravidian briyani” said the Minister accusing him for abandoning his own ideology for contesting in an Ambasamudram assembly by-election.
Seeman had recently said he was open to support from the DMK and AIADMK if they chose to back him, adding that a hungry person would not refuse a biryani offered to him.
Referring to Seeman earlier talk about courage that never falls and honour that never bows, Vanniarasu said that today he surrendered to Dravidian politics. “He is an opportunist who survives by bowing before Dravidian ideology,” said the Minister while speaking to reporters.
Vanni Arasu has participated in a function to distribute free house-site patta to 112 Scheduled Caste beneficiaries belonging to Theerthakadu area in Madurai.
The Minister went on criticizing Seeman stating that once he vowed to demolish the Dravidian fort with a `Brahmin crowbar’ but has now thrown it away, taken up a `Dravidian crowbar’ and set out to demolish the Tamil nationalist fort.
Seeman started NTK calling Congress, the DMK and VCK traitors over the Sri Lankan Tamil Killings, said Vanni Arasu adding that VCK has always put forward Dravidian ideas rooted in Ambedkar and Periyar.
After speaking so derogatorily and harshly against Dravidian ideology, his decision to speak in its favour now is nothing but opportunism., he said.
As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the VCK has remained genuinely committed to Tamil nationalist politics, said the Minister, adding that he hopes the diaspora Tamils understand this now.
When asked about opposition allegations that the TVK government has moved closer to the BJP, Vanni Arasu rejected the charge as slander. He said the TVK government was the first in the country to pass a resolution that only the Tamil Thai Vazhthu should be sung in Tamil Nadu, after the BJP government said Vande Mataram must be sung. Tamil Nadu was also the first Assembly in India to pass resolutions against the Waqf Board amendment and FCRA, he said, and both the VCK and the DMK welcomed them in the Assembly.