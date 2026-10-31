MK Stalin, EPS buy time on pitting Seeman against TVK

Seeman, who had first expressed his willingness to contest as a common candidate, reiterated that he was ready to enter the fray if both the DMK and AIADMK agreed to support him. He also expressed confidence that, if elected, he would develop Ambasamudram into the best constituency in the State.

Speaking to DT Next, political analyst and assistant professor at a private university Dr Sunilkumar VM said Seeman might be an acceptable choice for both Dravidian majors, but neither party would easily cede political space to him.

He described Stalin's response as part of the DMK's by-election strategy. After the recent by-elections in Dharapuram and Maduranthakam, the DMK is keen to show it remains politically relevant and a force to reckon with in electoral contests, he said.