Seeman slams Tiruchy SP, asks him to resign and join DMK

TIRUCHY: NTK leader Seeman on Monday slammed the Tiruchy SP to quit his profession and work in the DMK IT wing as he claimed that the activities of the SP seems to be like a party cadre.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, NTK Chief Seeman said that the Tiruchy SP V Varun Kumar has been targeting the NTK cadre. “Varun Kumar has been involved in a pseudo government and irrespective of places of origin, he is curious to take the people to Tiruchy and initiate action. For instance, a case took place in Kanniyakumari, but Varun arrested Durai Murugan in Tiruchy. Who gave the power and who is supporting him from behind,” Seeman asked.

NTK chief claimed that the Tiruchy SP has been acting like a DMK functionary and commented that he should quit the profession and join the DMK IT wing as he is not loyal to the profession but to the DMK party, he claimed.

Seeman also said that he was ready to face any number of cases against him. “I have as many as 138 cases and the Tiruchy SP plans to increase it to 200. I am ready to face it,” Seeman added.