Tiruchy SP sledging: Police arrest two more NTK cadre

TIRUCHY: Police on Monday arrested two more NTK cadre on charges of making derogatory comments against Tiruchy Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar and his family members.

After several persons made filthy comments against the Tiruchy SP Varun Kumar and his family members, including the children, cases were registered by police based on the complaint by the SP himself and the cybercrime police registered a case against as many as 51 persons, who reportedly belonged to Nam Tamilar Katchi and already two cadre were arrested.

Meanwhile on Monday, Thillai Nagar police arrested two more persons, identified as Abdul Rahman (22) from Madurai and Shanmugam (34) from Kallakurichi and lodged them in the central prison here.

In the meantime, SP Varun Kumar called on a minor boy, who had also uploaded comments against him, his wife and children along with his parents and advised him not to be involved in such offences. He advised the minor to act responsibly and concentrate on his career as he was spared from filing a case considering his future.

Subsequently, the SP asked his parents to monitor him closely and inculcate good manners.