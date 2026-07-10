Seeman mourns ace filmmaker-cinematographer Chezhiyan's death

In a condolence statement, Seeman said he was shocked and deeply saddened by Chezhiyan's passing. Describing him as a talented cinematographer, filmmaker and close associate, he conveyed his condolences to Chezhiyan's wife Prema, brothers Ilango and Saravanan, other family members, friends and members of the film fraternity.

Recalling Chezhiyan's career, Seeman said the filmmaker trained under noted cinematographer PC Sreeram and worked on films including Kalloori, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Paradesi. He noted that Chezhiyan received international recognition for his cinematography in Paradesi and later won the National Award for directing To Let.