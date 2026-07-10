Seeman mourns ace filmmaker-cinematographer Chezhiyan's death

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Friday (July 10) expressed deep condolences over the demise of acclaimed cinematographer and National Award-winning filmmaker R Chezhiyan, describing his death as a major loss to Tamil cinema and the party's arts and cultural wing.
In a condolence statement, Seeman said he was shocked and deeply saddened by Chezhiyan's passing. Describing him as a talented cinematographer, filmmaker and close associate, he conveyed his condolences to Chezhiyan's wife Prema, brothers Ilango and Saravanan, other family members, friends and members of the film fraternity.
Recalling Chezhiyan's career, Seeman said the filmmaker trained under noted cinematographer PC Sreeram and worked on films including Kalloori, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Paradesi. He noted that Chezhiyan received international recognition for his cinematography in Paradesi and later won the National Award for directing To Let.
Seeman said Chezhiyan had also made significant contributions to film literature through his book on world cinema and was widely known for his deep understanding of filmmaking and artistic excellence.
The NTK leader said Chezhiyan shared a close personal bond with him and had played an important role in the making of his film Thambi. He added that Chezhiyan strongly believed in Tamil nationalism and had contributed to the party's arts, literature and cultural activities.
Describing the loss as irreparable, Seeman said Chezhiyan's artistic contributions would ensure that he remained in the hearts of the people for generations.
Chezhiyan's mortal remains were placed at Ravanan Kudil, the headquarters of Naam Tamilar Katchi, where members of the film industry, party functionaries and the public paid their final respects.