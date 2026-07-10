National award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer R Chezhiyan passes away in Chennai

CHENNAI: National Award-winning filmmaker and acclaimed cinematographer R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday morning after battling illness.
According to a Maalaimalar report, he was undergoing treatment for cancer at a private hospital in Taramani. His demise has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry, with actors, filmmakers and other members of the fraternity expressing their condolences.
Chezhiyan was one of Tamil cinema's most respected cinematographers, known for his work in critically acclaimed films including Kalloori, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Paradesi and Joker. Apart from being a cinematographer, he was also a director, writer and lyricist, earning recognition for his multifaceted contributions to cinema.
His directorial venture To Let won the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature Film for 2018, bringing him nationwide acclaim.
A native of Sivaganga district, Chezhiyan began his career as an assistant cinematographer under veteran cinematographer P.C. Sreeram. Over the years, he established himself as one of the industry's finest visual storytellers. He was also the author of the widely acclaimed book Ulaga Cinema (World Cinema), reflecting his deep passion for filmmaking and cinema studies.