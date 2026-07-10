National award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer R Chezhiyan passes away in Chennai

Chezhiyan was one of Tamil cinema's most respected cinematographers, known for his work in critically acclaimed films including Kalloori, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Paradesi and Joker. Apart from being a cinematographer, he was also a director, writer and lyricist, earning recognition for his multifaceted contributions to cinema.

His directorial venture To Let won the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature Film for 2018, bringing him nationwide acclaim.