Seeman eyes Karaikudi in native district amid TVK's challenge to vote base

CHENNAI: After contesting from Cuddalore in 2016 and Thiruvottiyur in 2021, NTK chief coordinator Seeman is now expected to return to his roots by contesting from Karaikudi in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Sources indicate that NTK founder Seeman is likely to contest from the Karaikudi constituency, close to his native place in Sivaganga district, in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

This will be the first time the NTK chief seeks election from his native district since launching his political party.

After founding Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) on May 18, 2010, Seeman, a film director turned politician, stayed away from contesting the 2011 Assembly election but campaigned for the AIADMK in his effort to defeat the Congress for what he called as the party's role, at the helm of the Union government, in Sri Lankan internal strife. His party made its electoral debut in the 2016 Assembly election with Seeman contesting from Cuddalore. He finished distant fifth, securing merely 12,497 votes (7.24%) in the multi-cornered polls.

In the first Assembly election after the demise of former chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, Seeman contested from Thiruvottiyur in the 2021 election, polling 48,597 votes (24.30%), finishing third behind the AIADMK candidate. NTK secured 6.58% votes statewide in that election.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election turned into a crucial turning point for NTK. Though the party did not win any seats, it polled over eight per cent votes in Tamil Nadu, earning recognition as a state party from the Election Commission.

Since then, NTK has intensified its preparations for the 2026 polls, with Seeman already announcing names for more than 140 constituencies. As part of this drive, NTK's chief coordinator has been conducting district-wise meetings and revealing candidates.

At a public meeting held in Karaikudi earlier this week, Seeman announced Hinduja for Sivaganga, Shanmugapriya for Manamadurai, and Ramya Mohan for Tirupattur. However, he left Karaikudi without naming a candidate, triggering speculation within the party that he might contest there himself.

According to NTK sources, Seeman's decision stems from the fact that his native village, Aranaiyur, under the Manamadurai constituency, falls under an SC reserved seat, making him ineligible to contest there. With the NTK now a recognised state party and TVK emerging as a fresh electoral competitor, Seeman chose his home district to play in.

Meanwhile, S Mangudi, the Congress MLA who won Karaikudi in 2021 with 75,954 votes (35.75%), told DT Next: "We welcome him. Everyone in a democratic country has the right to contest from anywhere. But ultimately, people vote not based on popularity; they vote based on the groundwork."