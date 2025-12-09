Seeman backs TVK chief on UT's statehood

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has seconded Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president actor Vijay’s demand for Puducherry's statehood.

Reacting to Vijay’s speech in Puducherry, Seeman expressed support for the demand. Speaking to reporters outside Puzhal Central Prison, where he had gone to meet Airport Moorthy, who is detained under the Goondas Act, Seeman said it was a long-pending demand.

“I am not a fortune teller with a parrot to respond to all of your questions. I will say only this: I have been raising the issue of Puducherry’s statehood for a long time. I welcome my younger brother Vijay’s stand. It is a rightful demand,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Puducherry on Monday, Vijay reiterated that the Union Territory deserved full statehood. His remarks added momentum to the long-standing debate over Puducherry’s political and administrative autonomy. Vijay argued that statehood would allow the region to govern itself more effectively and address persistent developmental challenges.