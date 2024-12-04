Seeman appreciates Vijay's relief efforts despite criticism for not visiting affected areas

CHENNAI: In response to criticism regarding Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay's relief efforts for flood victims, Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman has expressed his appreciation for Vijay's intention to help, even though the actor couldn't personally visit the affected areas.

Seeman stated that "although Vijay could not physically stand on the ground in the affected areas, his desire to assist those in need should be recognised." He added that if Vijay had gone to the site, the crowd of people coming to see him would have outnumbered the victims seeking relief, leading to further complications.

"If such a gathering had resulted in issues, Vijay would have been criticised for that as well," Seeman pointed out.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi leader emphasised that Vijay's willingness to provide aid is significant, and his gesture of giving relief should be commended. Seeman also mentioned that, unlike Vijay, other parties and individuals did not step forward with similar assistance.

Vijay had faced heavy criticism for distributing flood relief at his Panaiyur office instead of visiting the flood-affected regions.

TVK president invited flood-affected families to his party office in Panaiyur to provide relief. Over 250 individuals from the affected families were brought to the Panaiyur office, where Vijay spoke to them for a few minutes before distributing relief materials.