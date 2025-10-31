Seek Foundation donates ambulances to tribal communities

CHENNAI: Seek Foundation has donated two ambulances, a load vehicle, and several tailoring machines worth over Rs 50 lakh to tribal communities in Kotagiri and Gudalur in the Nilgiris district. The donation event was held at St Britto's Academy, Chennai, in the presence of Alwas, Secretary of the Nilgiris Adivasi Welfare Association (NAWA), and Dr Thamas Ponraj, Chief Executive of Seek Foundation.



The equipment and vehicles will support healthcare and livelihood activities in the tribal regions. The Foundation had earlier provided an ambulance and assisted in the construction of 20 houses for tribal families in Gudalur, aimed at improving access to essential services.

Students and staff from St Britto's Academy, along with representatives from Seek Foundation and NAWA, participated in the handover ceremony. Dr Vimala Britto, Founder of Seek Foundation, said the initiative was part of its continuing welfare work for tribal communities.