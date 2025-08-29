Seeing IIT-M admissions only through JEE prism alone wrong; other categories too enjoy tag of premier institute: TN Minister Anbil

CHENNAI: Terming the charges made by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss over 28 government school students getting admissions to IIT-Madras without clearing JEE as "unacceptable," the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the students were pursuing education at IIT under all schemes.

Stating that the State government has signed an agreement in this regard, he said the students will be assessed and will appear for an examination to obtain the IIT certificate.

Pointing out that so far, 354 candidates from the State-run school have completed the course, the minister claimed that certificates from the IIT will be a helpful and added advantage for government school students when they join engineering courses.

"These students will also be considered as IITians and they will also be alumni members of the institution," he said, adding that "the scheme will also be useful for the students from the Commerce stream, where they could get additional IIT certificates."