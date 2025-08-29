Security guard killed in Erode jumbo attack

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old security guard was killed in an elephant attack in Erode. The deceased Nagaraj (55), from Pynapuram village near Talavadi in Erode, was working as a night security guard in the office of the sericulture department at Madalli village.

The elephant ventured out of the forest area and entered the premises of the sericulture office on Wednesday, when it attacked Nagaraj.

On hearing his loud cries, the local people chased away the elephant and rushed him to the Talavadi Government Primary Health Centre and then to a government hospital in Karnataka. However, he succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning.

The Talavadi police and Jeerahalli forest department have been conducting a probe into the incident. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons