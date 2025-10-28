Security enhanced ahead of VP’s visit to Coimbatore, Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Security has been beefed up ahead of Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s maiden visit to Coimbatore and Tirupur after assuming office. He will arrive by a special flight at Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday morning. His itinerary includes a felicitation ceremony at CODISSIA, followed by paying homage to the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Town Hall Corporation Building. He will then visit Perur Mutt to participate in the centenary celebrations of Shanthalinga Ramasamy Adigalar, a spiritual leader.

Later, in the evening, Radhakrishnan will travel to Tirupur, where he will pay floral tributes to the statues of freedom fighter Tirupur Kumaran and also garland the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

On October 29, the vice president will attend a felicitation function in Tirupur and then proceed to Madurai from Coimbatore airport by a special flight. Flying of drones has been banned by the district administrations in event areas in both the Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. Also, traffic diversions have been affected, and security has been stepped up in both districts.