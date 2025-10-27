Security beefed up ahead of Soorasamharam today

THOOTHUKUDI: Heavy security has been put in place at the Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy Temple as thousands of devotees gathered to witness the Soorasamharam ritual this Monday evening.

Barricades have been set up along the seashore where the event is taking place, and police teams led by Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John are monitoring crowd movement.

As part of the Kandha Sashti festival, the main event — Soorasamharam — will be held at the temple on Monday evening. The temple gates are kept open from 1 am, followed by Viswaroopa Deeparadhanai at 1.30 am and Udayamarthanda abhishekam at 2 am.

The uchikala abhishekam is at 9 am and the Sayarakshai Deeparadhanai at 1 pm. In the evening, devotees witness Soorasamharam at the seashore, which depicts the slaying of the demon Soorapadman.

The rituals conclude with alankaram, Deeparadhanai and Sayabhishekam after the deity returns to the temple with Valli and Deivanai.

The Soorasamharam, marking the defeat of the demon Soorapadman by Lord Muruga, is the main event of the six-day Kanda Sashti festival. This year’s celebrations began on October 22 with a yagasalai pooja, followed by daily abhishekams and processions of the deity Jayanthinathar with consorts Valli and Deivanai.

The final day (Monday) features the Tirukkalyanam, symbolising the divine wedding of Murugan and Deivanai. Temple authorities, district administration, and staff have jointly coordinated the festival arrangements.