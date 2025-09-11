Security beefed up, 6k cops deployed in Paramakudi for Immanuel Sekaran’s death anniversary

MADURAI: Security has been beefed up in Paramakudi and its surrounding areas in Ramanathapuram district in view of the death anniversary of Dalit leader and social reformer Thiyagi Immanuel Sekaran on September 11 (Thursday).

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh has appealed to the public to extend full cooperation with the police and district administration.

As per the order of the District Collector under Section 163(1) BNSS, rental vehicles (tourist/contract vehicles), open-top vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, ace vehicles, and bicycles would not be permitted to enter the district. Participants attending the function must use the designated routes only.

Vehicles would not be allowed through Paramakudi or Parthibanur under any circumstances.

As many as 6,500 police personnel have been deployed for bandobast duty across the district. A Vigil has been tightened at 900 sensitive locations, and 38 police checkpoints are functioning, manned by police to check inbound vehicles.

Moreover, the SP said 45 four-wheeler patrol units and 67 two-wheeler patrol teams are deployed to ensure district-wide security and traffic management. Five hundred CCTV cameras have been installed for continuous surveillance and monitoring.

The SP also urged all visitors to strictly follow the guidelines and extend cooperation to the police force and district administration.