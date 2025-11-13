Secure release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the Central and State governments to take immediate diplomatic steps to secure the release of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and five labourers abducted by armed terrorists in Mali.

In a statement, Palaniswami said 12 fishermen from Tharangambadi and two from Vasana Kuppam, who had set sail in a boat owned by Ramayyan of Vanagiri panchayat in Poompuhar constituency, were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy on November 9 after their vessel developed a technical snag and drifted into Sri Lankan waters. “The fishermen reportedly sought help but were instead treated harshly and taken into custody. This continued harassment has become unbearable,” he said.

He urged the Centre to act through diplomatic channels and the State to assist the affected families.

“Fishermen must be able to pursue their livelihood without fear. Both governments must also establish a lasting bilateral mechanism with Sri Lanka to prevent such incidents,” he added.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, Palaniswami expressed concern over the reported abduction of Tamil Nadu workers, Isakkiraja, Suresh, Ponnuthurai, Puthiyavan and Pechimuthu, by terrorists in Kobri commune, Mali.

He called for coordinated efforts between the Centre, the State and the Indian Embassy in Mali to ensure their safe release. “Every effort must be made to bring our citizens home safely. The government should act without delay,” he said.