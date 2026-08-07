Secure legal victory, don't surrender: CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM on Friday (August 7) criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's remarks in the Assembly on the Mekedatu issue, saying Tamil Nadu should pursue the Cauvery dispute through legal means without compromising the State's dignity.
Participating in the Special Calling Attention Motion on the Mekedatu issue, CPM MLA R Chellaswamy said it was inappropriate for the Chief Minister to say that he was prepared to face humiliation in the interest of the State, over talks with Karnataka.
"We will win the Mekedatu issue through legal means and need not surrender to anybody. If the Chief Minister bears any humiliation, it is equivalent to the people of Tamil Nadu bearing that humiliation," Chellaswamy said.
The CPM, which extends outside support to the TVK-led government, was the only supporting party to publicly criticise the Chief Minister's statement made during the Assembly debate on the Cauvery issue.