Second day of Global Muthamizh Murugan conference underway in Palani

DINDIGUL: The second day of the global Muthamizh Murugan conference is being held in Tamil Nadu's Palani on Sunday. Thousands of devotees from around the world have participated in the event.

Devotees from various countries, including England, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, have been taking part. The conference aims to showcase the greatness of Lord Murugan to the world.

Papers on the worship and literary significance of Lord Murugan have been presented at the conference. Prasad bags were distributed to all attendees by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. Each bag consisted of 200 grammes of panchamirtham, kumkum, vibhuti, and a laminated picture of Lord Murugan. Over 2,000 police personnel have also been deployed in and around Palani to ensure security. Over one lakh people attended the conference on Saturday. More than 50 devotees of Lord Murugan from Japan participated in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference held in Palani.

The conference aims to bring together the devotees and harness the philosophy of Lord Murugan. Shri Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple in Palani has been adorned with colourful lights. According to District PRO, over 50 devotees from Japan participated in the Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference. Sekar Babu and Minister R Sakkarapani inaugurated the two-day 'Global Muthamizh Murugan Conference'. Entry is free.

The conference has featured a range of events, such as seminars, photo exhibitions, and 3D exhibitions. The objectives of the conference are to spread the core principles of Murugan globally, to enable easy understanding of the philosophical doctrines of Murugan, to unite devotees of Murugan on a global scale, to propagate the valuable gems of Murugan worship drawn from Puranas, literature, Thirumurais, and Shaiva Siddhanta scriptures and to instill the renowned Murugan doctrines of the precious heritage in the minds of the youth, paving the way for a prosperous and harmonious divine world.