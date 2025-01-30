SDAT to build jallikattu arena with mini stadium in Tiruchy for Rs 3 crore

CHENNAI: Accepting the requests of the public in Tiruchy, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) had added a ‘jallikattu arena with the mini stadium’ in Sooriyur village of Tiruverumbur constituency along with other amenities for the public. This mini stadium is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Earlier, construction was planned at Navalpattu in Tiruverumbur. But due to legal issues with the land, the State government shifted the establishment to Sooriyur, said officials.

Since jallikattu is conducted in Sooriyur every year, SDAT decided to construct an arena instead of an originally-planned athletic track. And, residents in the area too requested for the same, added officials.

For the construction, SDAT has floated a tender requesting bids before February 4. The construction is expected to go on for 270 days after it’s taken over by the contractor.

While the mini stadium in Navalpattu was planned in 7.8 acres, SDAT planned for a mini stadium with a jallikattu arena in 15 acres in Sooriyur village. “Instead of the originally planned 400-metre athletic track, a jallikattu arena with a gallery shall be incorporated into the design to better align with the region’s sporting preference. This facility will occupy approximately 5 acres of the site,” said J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of SDAT.

In the revised plan, features like a gallery with office, gym, multipurpose sports hall, restroom and changing rooms, compound wall, VIP room with a commentary area and site grading is sketched out by SDAT.