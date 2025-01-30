Mini stadia at CM Stalin's Kolathur and DyCM Udhay's Chepauk to be ready by Feb-end

CHENNAI: Catering to the sporting needs of the public, a ‘mini stadium’ in two locations – Chepauk and Kolathur – in around one-acre of the city will be ready by end of February.

The construction of mini stadiums in Chennai and 9 more districts, including a ‘jallikattu arena with the mini stadium in Tiruchy’ is planned and constructed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) under the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports.

In Kolathur, SDAT is planning a swimming pool and badminton court. And, in Chepauk, a gym is being incorporated with the mini stadium. “SDAT has tweaked the designs of all mini stadiums to come up in 10 districts as per the requirements and requests of the people and to improve the features of the stadium overall,” said J Meghanatha Reddy, member secretary of SDAT.

While the Kolathur mini stadium is planned in less than one acre, the Chepauk stadium is coming up in a school premises, where SDAT is also integrating a hockey field. Speaking on why the Kolathur stadium was constructed in two phases, Meghanatha added: “Because of the nature of land and with the land readily available, we began construction. And, we received additional funds under Vada Chennai valarchi thittam (North Chennai Development plan). So, we included a badminton court along with a swimming pool in Kolathur stadium.”

The 10 locations where the mini stadiums have been announced during the budget session in 2022-23 are in Kolathur and Chepauk in Chennai, Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur, Kangeyam in Tirupur, Solavandhan in Madurai, Tiruverumbur in Tiruchy, Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi, Karaikudi in Sivaganga, Padmanabapuram in Kanniyakumari and Alangudi in Pudukkottai. Each stadium is constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 2.50 crore.

Blueprint of the stadium at GKM Colony, Kolathur

SDAT is planning on completing the mini stadiums in Srivaikundam, Chepauk, first phase in Kolathur, Karaikudi and Solavandhan by end of February. And the construction for the rest of the stadiums is likely to be completed between March and May.